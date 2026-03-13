Wells Fargo Upgrades Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI)

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2026, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NasdaqGM:OLLI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.13% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is $142.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $170.10. The average price target represents an increase of 36.13% from its latest reported closing price of $104.87 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is 2,796MM, an increase of 5.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.96, an increase of 1.96% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 607 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings. This is an decrease of 381 owner(s) or 38.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLLI is 0.17%, an increase of 44.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.16% to 69,365K shares. The put/call ratio of OLLI is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,673K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,115K shares , representing a decrease of 12.04%.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,165K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,689K shares , representing a decrease of 16.57%.

Invesco holds 2,414K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,993K shares , representing a decrease of 24.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 91.64% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,707K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 410K shares , representing an increase of 75.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 257.80% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,510K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares , representing an increase of 66.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 123.74% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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