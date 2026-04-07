Wells Fargo Upgrades Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2026, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Old Dominion Freight Line (NasdaqGS:ODFL) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.38% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Old Dominion Freight Line is $205.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $153.39 to a high of $243.60. The average price target represents an increase of 3.38% from its latest reported closing price of $198.89 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Old Dominion Freight Line is 8,349MM, an increase of 51.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 917 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Dominion Freight Line. This is an decrease of 767 owner(s) or 45.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ODFL is 0.14%, an increase of 38.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.21% to 163,580K shares. The put/call ratio of ODFL is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,224K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,462K shares , representing an increase of 12.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 34.78% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,001K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,992K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 7.98% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 4,725K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,984K shares , representing a decrease of 5.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 3.70% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 4,356K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,367K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%.

Boston Partners holds 4,123K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,078K shares , representing an increase of 49.59%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.