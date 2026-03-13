Wells Fargo Upgrades Occidental Petroleum Corporation - Equity Warrant (OXY.WS)

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2026, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Occidental Petroleum Corporation - Equity Warrant (NYSE:OXY.WS) from Underweight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.73% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation - Equity Warrant is $31.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.25 to a high of $40.79. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.73% from its latest reported closing price of $36.42 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Occidental Petroleum Corporation - Equity Warrant is 21,848MM, an increase of 1.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Occidental Petroleum Corporation - Equity Warrant. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXY.WS is 0.04%, an increase of 48.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.84% to 10,212K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MFN Partners Management holds 5,691K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Philip James Wealth Mangement holds 1,231K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,278K shares , representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXY.WS by 27.77% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 557K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 569K shares , representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXY.WS by 25.25% over the last quarter.

Adams Asset Advisors holds 468K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Skaana Management holds 435K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 494K shares , representing a decrease of 13.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXY.WS by 22.69% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.