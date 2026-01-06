Wells Fargo Upgrades O-I Glass (OI)

Fintel reports that on January 6, 2026, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.19% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for O-I Glass is $17.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 7.19% from its latest reported closing price of $15.86 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for O-I Glass is 7,220MM, an increase of 11.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 589 funds or institutions reporting positions in O-I Glass. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OI is 0.24%, an increase of 5.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 183,494K shares. The put/call ratio of OI is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 10,062K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,526K shares , representing a decrease of 4.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OI by 16.74% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,250K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,520K shares , representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OI by 23.80% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 7,997K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,940K shares , representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OI by 29.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,010K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,866K shares , representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OI by 18.05% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,830K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,121K shares , representing a decrease of 7.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OI by 20.58% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.