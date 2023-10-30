Wells Fargo Upgrades NorthWestern Energy Group (NWE)

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for NorthWestern Energy Group (NASDAQ:NWE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.62% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for NorthWestern Energy Group is 58.01. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 24.62% from its latest reported closing price of 46.55.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NorthWestern Energy Group is 1,458MM, a decrease of 2.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 687 funds or institutions reporting positions in NorthWestern Energy Group. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWE is 0.20%, a decrease of 5.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 72,687K shares. The put/call ratio of NWE is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 3,605K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,583K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 5.54% over the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,549K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,558K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 2.58% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,294K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,300K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 4.61% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,180K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,151K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 606.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,871K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,864K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 9.13% over the last quarter.

Northwestern Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. We have generated and distributed electricity in South Dakota and distributed natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and have generated and distributed electricity and distributed natural gas in Montana since 2002.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.