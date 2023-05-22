Wells Fargo Upgrades Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.50% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Norfolk Southern is 240.59. The forecasts range from a low of 175.74 to a high of $288.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.50% from its latest reported closing price of 217.74.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Norfolk Southern is 12,807MM, a decrease of 1.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.25.

Norfolk Southern Declares $1.35 Dividend

On April 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.35 per share ($5.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 received the payment on May 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.35 per share.

At the current share price of $217.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.48%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.90%, the lowest has been 1.36%, and the highest has been 3.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.31 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.88 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.44%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Norfolk Southern. This is a decrease of 93 owner(s) or 3.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSC is 0.31%, an increase of 21.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.96% to 199,298K shares. The put/call ratio of NSC is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,725K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,555K shares, representing a decrease of 7.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSC by 26.21% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 8,506K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,144K shares, representing an increase of 16.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSC by 2.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,039K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,998K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSC by 9.18% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,715K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,764K shares, representing a decrease of 35.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSC by 39.32% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,595K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,136K shares, representing a decrease of 9.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSC by 23.93% over the last quarter.

Norfolk Southern Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Norfolk Southern Corporation is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,300 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials. In addition, the railroad operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a principal carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.