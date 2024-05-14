Wells Fargo Upgrades Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Nexstar Media Group (NasdaqGS:NXST) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.92% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Nexstar Media Group is 207.16. The forecasts range from a low of 186.85 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 18.92% from its latest reported closing price of 174.21.

The projected annual revenue for Nexstar Media Group is 5,931MM, an increase of 19.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 32.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 944 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nexstar Media Group. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 3.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXST is 0.28%, an increase of 2.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.71% to 39,840K shares. The put/call ratio of NXST is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,533K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,555K shares , representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXST by 47.89% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,370K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,385K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXST by 3.13% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,071K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares , representing an increase of 69.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXST by 195.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,009K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,033K shares , representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXST by 4.64% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 978K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,041K shares , representing a decrease of 6.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXST by 5.04% over the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 198 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC's UHF discount). The division's portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 122 local websites and 316 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates NewsNation, formerly WGN America, a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset.

