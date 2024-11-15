Wells Fargo Upgrades Morgan Stanley - Preferred Stock (MS.PRQ)

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Morgan Stanley - Preferred Stock (NYSE:MS.PRQ) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 880K shares.

NPSAX - Nuveen Preferred Securities and Income Fund holds 870K shares.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities & Income Fund holds 856K shares.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund holds 774K shares.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 693K shares.

