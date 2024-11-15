Wells Fargo Upgrades Morgan Stanley - Preferred Stock (MS.PRP)

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Morgan Stanley - Preferred Stock (NYSE:MS.PRP) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morgan Stanley - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MS.PRP is 0.48%, an increase of 7.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.19% to 11,732K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 3,633K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,789K shares , representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS.PRP by 0.66% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,614K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,656K shares , representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS.PRP by 4.10% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 811K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS.PRP by 2.42% over the last quarter.

PIMCO FUNDS - PIMCO Long Duration Credit Bond Portfolio Long Duration Credit Bond Portfolio holds 618K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JPDRX - JPMorgan Preferred and Income Securities Fund Class R6 holds 516K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 513K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS.PRP by 12.89% over the last quarter.

