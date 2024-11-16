Wells Fargo Upgrades Morgan Stanley - Preferred Stock (MS.PRK)

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Morgan Stanley - Preferred Stock (NYSE:MS.PRK) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morgan Stanley - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MS.PRK is 0.50%, an increase of 8.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.18% to 14,082K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 3,636K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,748K shares , representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS.PRK by 0.70% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,809K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,856K shares , representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS.PRK by 3.11% over the last quarter.

NPSAX - Nuveen Preferred Securities and Income Fund holds 1,345K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund holds 842K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 824K shares. No change in the last quarter.

