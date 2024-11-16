News & Insights

Wells Fargo Upgrades Morgan Stanley - Preferred Stock (MS.PRI)

November 16, 2024 — 07:07 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Morgan Stanley - Preferred Stock (NYSE:MS.PRI) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morgan Stanley - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MS.PRI is 0.49%, an increase of 16.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.58% to 11,020K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MS.PRI / Morgan Stanley - Preferred Stock Shares Held by Institutions

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 3,636K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,747K shares , representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS.PRI by 1.94% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,755K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,801K shares , representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS.PRI by 4.70% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 802K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 787K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS.PRI by 1.45% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 555K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NPSAX - Nuveen Preferred Securities and Income Fund holds 548K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

Fintel
