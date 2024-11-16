Wells Fargo Upgrades Morgan Stanley - Preferred Stock (MS.PRA)

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Morgan Stanley - Preferred Stock (NYSE:MS.PRA) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morgan Stanley - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MS.PRA is 0.70%, an increase of 14.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 7,447K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 3,996K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,168K shares , representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS.PRA by 0.90% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 896K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 890K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS.PRA by 5.86% over the last quarter.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 492K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares , representing an increase of 5.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS.PRA by 0.67% over the last quarter.

Atlas Wealth holds 354K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 391K shares , representing a decrease of 10.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS.PRA by 19.46% over the last quarter.

VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 327K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares , representing a decrease of 6.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS.PRA by 11.77% over the last quarter.

