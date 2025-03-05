Wells Fargo Upgrades Molina Healthcare (MOH)

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.00% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Molina Healthcare is $340.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $281.79 to a high of $401.10. The average price target represents an increase of 11.00% from its latest reported closing price of $306.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Molina Healthcare is 39,004MM, a decrease of 0.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 26.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,446 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molina Healthcare. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOH is 0.20%, an increase of 14.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.93% to 66,915K shares. The put/call ratio of MOH is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 5,108K shares representing 9.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,130K shares , representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 17.64% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,487K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,491K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 16.54% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,632K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,451K shares , representing an increase of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 86.72% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,621K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,939K shares , representing a decrease of 50.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 43.72% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,859K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,910K shares , representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 14.32% over the last quarter.

Molina Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 4.0 million members as of December 31, 2020.

