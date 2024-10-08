Wells Fargo Upgrades Mohawk Industries (LSE:0K2F)

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Mohawk Industries (LSE:0K2F) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.96% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Mohawk Industries is 166.82 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 128.56 GBX to a high of 195.01 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 8.96% from its latest reported closing price of 153.10 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mohawk Industries is 11,327MM, an increase of 4.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 992 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mohawk Industries. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K2F is 0.24%, an increase of 2.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.51% to 59,198K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,950K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,305K shares , representing a decrease of 12.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K2F by 88.22% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 1,817K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,871K shares , representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K2F by 60.72% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,802K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,744K shares , representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K2F by 92.22% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 1,702K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,570K shares , representing an increase of 7.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K2F by 4.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,689K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,702K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K2F by 16.25% over the last quarter.

