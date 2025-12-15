Wells Fargo Upgrades Masco (MAS)

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Masco (NYSE:MAS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.00% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Masco is $75.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $89.70. The average price target represents an increase of 18.00% from its latest reported closing price of $63.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Masco is 9,065MM, an increase of 19.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,563 funds or institutions reporting positions in Masco. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAS is 0.15%, an increase of 3.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.51% to 236,387K shares. The put/call ratio of MAS is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 7,411K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,317K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 6.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,760K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,689K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 16.55% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,988K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,890K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 16.41% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 5,850K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,792K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 58.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,315K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,296K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 46.93% over the last quarter.

