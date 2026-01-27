Wells Fargo Upgrades Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

Fintel reports that on January 27, 2026, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.16% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Magnolia Oil & Gas is $26.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 9.16% from its latest reported closing price of $24.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Magnolia Oil & Gas is 1,495MM, an increase of 13.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 766 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magnolia Oil & Gas. This is an decrease of 62 owner(s) or 7.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGY is 0.26%, an increase of 1.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.33% to 262,153K shares. The put/call ratio of MGY is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 11,888K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,861K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 0.34% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 11,135K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,806K shares , representing a decrease of 6.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 16.78% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,355K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,454K shares , representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 2.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,759K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,680K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 19.50% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,576K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,596K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 2.44% over the last quarter.

