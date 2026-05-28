Wells Fargo Upgrades LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2026, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.85% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is $81.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $98.70. The average price target represents an increase of 19.85% from its latest reported closing price of $67.67 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is 41,057MM, an increase of 38.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 962 funds or institutions reporting positions in LyondellBasell Industries N.V.. This is an decrease of 191 owner(s) or 16.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYB is 0.17%, an increase of 11.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.34% to 277,058K shares. The put/call ratio of LYB is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 16,839K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,879K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 88.96% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 16,760K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 11,993K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 11,749K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,844K shares , representing an increase of 16.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 122.78% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 10,206K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,160K shares , representing an increase of 10.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 74.23% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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