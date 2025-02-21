Wells Fargo Upgrades Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

Fintel reports that on February 21, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.24% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lumen Technologies is $5.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 14.24% from its latest reported closing price of $4.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lumen Technologies is 14,893MM, an increase of 13.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 878 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lumen Technologies. This is an increase of 137 owner(s) or 18.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUMN is 0.15%, an increase of 10.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.04% to 862,086K shares. The put/call ratio of LUMN is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 47,061K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,071K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,482K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUMN by 517.58% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 26,472K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,812K shares , representing a decrease of 16.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUMN by 37.93% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 26,256K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,723K shares , representing an increase of 9.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUMN by 516.30% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,453K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,533K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUMN by 487.11% over the last quarter.

Lumen Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lumen is guided by its belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, it delivers the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

