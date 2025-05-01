Wells Fargo Upgrades Levi Strauss (BIT:1LEVI)

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Levi Strauss (BIT:1LEVI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.28% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Levi Strauss is €20.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of €15.68 to a high of €23.97. The average price target represents an increase of 33.28% from its latest reported closing price of €15.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Levi Strauss is 6,996MM, an increase of 9.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 425 funds or institutions reporting positions in Levi Strauss. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1LEVI is 0.23%, an increase of 2.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 106,494K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,673K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,592K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LEVI by 16.00% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,625K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,625K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WMGRX - Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund Class R holds 4,345K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,546K shares , representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1LEVI by 9.48% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 4,311K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,180K shares , representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1LEVI by 10.26% over the last quarter.

