Wells Fargo Upgrades Landstar System (LSTR)

Fintel reports that on January 6, 2026, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Landstar System (NasdaqGS:LSTR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Landstar System is $137.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $154.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.85% from its latest reported closing price of $148.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Landstar System is 6,385MM, an increase of 33.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.57.

There are 858 funds or institutions reporting positions in Landstar System. This is an decrease of 45 owner(s) or 4.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSTR is 0.20%, an increase of 1.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.34% to 46,819K shares. The put/call ratio of LSTR is 1.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,925K shares representing 11.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,987K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 34.03% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,884K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,762K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,420K shares , representing an increase of 19.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 58.49% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,610K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,633K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 40.02% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 1,200K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

