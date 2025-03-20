Wells Fargo Upgrades KKR (LSE:0Z1W)

Fintel reports that on March 20, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for KKR (LSE:0Z1W) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,187 funds or institutions reporting positions in KKR. This is an increase of 143 owner(s) or 7.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0Z1W is 0.53%, an increase of 4.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.01% to 694,644K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 35,174K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,776K shares , representing a decrease of 13.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Z1W by 1.97% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 21,945K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,433K shares , representing a decrease of 6.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Z1W by 10.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,876K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,084K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Z1W by 10.53% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 20,518K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,105K shares , representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Z1W by 7.91% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 18,929K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,687K shares , representing a decrease of 9.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Z1W by 51.96% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.