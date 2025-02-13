Wells Fargo Upgrades Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:JAZZ) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.10% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Jazz Pharmaceuticals is $184.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $129.28 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 36.10% from its latest reported closing price of $135.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Jazz Pharmaceuticals is 4,079MM, an increase of 2.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,018 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jazz Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JAZZ is 0.25%, an increase of 4.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.82% to 71,401K shares. The put/call ratio of JAZZ is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,494K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,481K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAZZ by 2.67% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 2,214K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,099K shares , representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAZZ by 19.00% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,931K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,961K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAZZ by 6.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,843K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares , representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAZZ by 3.64% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,839K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,361K shares , representing an increase of 25.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAZZ by 21.50% over the last quarter.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing life-changing medicines that transform the lives of patients with serious diseases - often with limited or no options. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in key therapeutic areas. The company's focus is in neuroscience, including sleep and movement disorders, and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors. They actively explore new options for patients including novel compounds, small molecule advancements, biologics and innovative delivery technologies. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in more than 90 countries.

