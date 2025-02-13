Wells Fargo Upgrades Jazz Pharmaceuticals (BRSE:J7Z)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (BRSE:J7Z) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,018 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jazz Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to J7Z is 0.25%, an increase of 4.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.68% to 71,401K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,494K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,481K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in J7Z by 2.67% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 2,214K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,099K shares , representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in J7Z by 19.00% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,931K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,961K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in J7Z by 6.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,843K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares , representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in J7Z by 3.64% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,839K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,361K shares , representing an increase of 25.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in J7Z by 21.50% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.