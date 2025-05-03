Wells Fargo Upgrades iRhythm Technologies (LSE:0A7L)

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for iRhythm Technologies (LSE:0A7L) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 483 funds or institutions reporting positions in iRhythm Technologies. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A7L is 0.21%, an increase of 14.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.99% to 43,451K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sands Capital Management holds 3,177K shares representing 9.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,123K shares , representing an increase of 33.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A7L by 77.19% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,763K shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,780K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A7L by 22.18% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,637K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,955K shares , representing a decrease of 19.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A7L by 0.61% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 1,382K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,420K shares , representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A7L by 15.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 975K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,008K shares , representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A7L by 15.78% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.