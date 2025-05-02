Wells Fargo Upgrades iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for iRhythm Technologies (NasdaqGS:IRTC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.71% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for iRhythm Technologies is $132.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $105.04 to a high of $159.60. The average price target represents an increase of 23.71% from its latest reported closing price of $106.89 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for iRhythm Technologies is 684MM, an increase of 10.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 480 funds or institutions reporting positions in iRhythm Technologies. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRTC is 0.21%, an increase of 16.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.21% to 43,422K shares. The put/call ratio of IRTC is 1.69, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sands Capital Management holds 3,177K shares representing 9.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,123K shares , representing an increase of 33.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 77.19% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,763K shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,780K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 22.18% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,637K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,955K shares , representing a decrease of 19.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 0.61% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 1,382K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,420K shares , representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 10.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 975K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,008K shares , representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 15.78% over the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change clinical management of patients.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.