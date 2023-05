Wells Fargo Upgrades Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 151.64% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics is 22.27. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 151.64% from its latest reported closing price of 8.85.

The projected annual revenue for Iovance Biotherapeutics is 23MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 446 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iovance Biotherapeutics. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 4.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IOVA is 0.13%, a decrease of 12.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.41% to 218,391K shares. The put/call ratio of IOVA is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 15,340K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,972K shares, representing an increase of 34.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOVA by 54.65% over the last quarter.

Mhr Fund Management holds 11,997K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 10,157K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,256K shares, representing a decrease of 10.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOVA by 7.78% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 8,800K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 7,020K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Iovance Biotherapeutics aims to improve patient care by making T cell-based immunotherapies broadly accessible for the treatment of patients with solid tumors and blood cancers. Tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy uses a patient's own immune cells to attack cancer. TIL cells are extracted from a patient's own tumor tissue, expanded through a proprietary process, and infused back into the patient. Upon infusion, TIL reach tumor tissue, where they attack cancer cells. The company has completed dosing in pivotal programs in patients with metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer. In addition, the company's TIL therapy is being investigated in a registration-supporting study for the treatment of patients with locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Clinical studies are also underway to evaluate TIL in earlier stage cancers in combination with currently approved treatments, and to investigate Iovance peripheral blood lymphocyte (PBL) T cell therapy for blood cancers.

Key filings for this company:

