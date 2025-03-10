Wells Fargo Upgrades Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. - Preferred Stock (HPP.PRC)

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:HPP.PRC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 13.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPP.PRC is 0.42%, an increase of 17.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.06% to 5,873K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,585K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 1,047K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares , representing an increase of 75.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPP.PRC by 248.64% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 690K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 691K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPP.PRC by 0.37% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 688K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 679K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPP.PRC by 11.61% over the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 686K shares. No change in the last quarter.

