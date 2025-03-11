Wells Fargo Upgrades Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from Underweight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.86% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Houlihan Lokey is $199.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $163.62 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 26.86% from its latest reported closing price of $157.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Houlihan Lokey is 2,440MM, an increase of 8.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 976 funds or institutions reporting positions in Houlihan Lokey. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 7.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLI is 0.30%, an increase of 0.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.70% to 68,438K shares. The put/call ratio of HLI is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,281K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,072K shares , representing an increase of 6.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 19.38% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,968K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,231K shares , representing a decrease of 8.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 3.60% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,739K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,661K shares , representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 10.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,666K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,678K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 7.55% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,500K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,851K shares , representing a decrease of 23.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 86.96% over the last quarter.

Houlihan Lokey Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Houlihan Lokey is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past six consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past seven consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters).

