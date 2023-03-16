Wells Fargo Upgrades HF Sinclair (DINO)

On March 16, 2023, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.45% Upside

As of March 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for HF Sinclair is $64.72. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 43.45% from its latest reported closing price of $45.12.

The projected annual revenue for HF Sinclair is $31,688MM, a decrease of 17.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.46.

HF Sinclair Declares $0.45 Dividend

On February 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023 will receive the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $45.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.99%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1,958.21%, the lowest has been 2.52%, and the highest has been 12,962.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 4,302.80 (n=78).

The current dividend yield is 0.45 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

TCTC Holdings holds 12,317K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,414K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DINO by 22.04% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 7,298K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,916K shares, representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DINO by 3.45% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 5,213K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,537K shares, representing a decrease of 6.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DINO by 14.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,268K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,529K shares, representing a decrease of 6.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DINO by 16.12% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 4,252K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1039 funds or institutions reporting positions in HF Sinclair. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 9.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DINO is 0.29%, a decrease of 15.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.50% to 154,933K shares. The put/call ratio of DINO is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

HF Sinclair Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HollyFrontier Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer that produces high value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other specialty products. HollyFrontier owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Utah and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, HollyFrontier produces base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and exports products to more than 80 countries. HollyFrontier also owns a 57% limited partner interest and a non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership that provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HollyFrontier Corporation subsidiaries.

