Wells Fargo Upgrades Health Catalyst (HCAT)

On April 4, 2023, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.56% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Health Catalyst is $16.32. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 30.56% from its latest reported closing price of $12.50.

The projected annual revenue for Health Catalyst is $304MM, an increase of 10.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WCMLX - WCM Small Cap Growth Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 30K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCAT by 22.46% over the last quarter.

SSETX - BNY Mellon Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCAT by 35.97% over the last quarter.

Bellecapital International holds 20K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TLSTX - Stock Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Squarepoint Ops holds 177K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 90.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCAT by 790.52% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Health Catalyst. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 4.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCAT is 0.10%, a decrease of 19.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.04% to 58,777K shares. The put/call ratio of HCAT is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

Health Catalyst Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform-powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts-as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

