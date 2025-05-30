Wells Fargo Upgrades HCA Healthcare (BMV:HCA)

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for HCA Healthcare (BMV:HCA) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

There are 1,592 funds or institutions reporting positions in HCA Healthcare. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCA is 0.44%, an increase of 16.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.43% to 264,089K shares.

Sanders Capital holds 11,565K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,656K shares , representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 16.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,490K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,557K shares , representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 18.64% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,242K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,462K shares , representing a decrease of 23.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 86.36% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,969K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,936K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 18.33% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 4,522K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,504K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 5.76% over the last quarter.

