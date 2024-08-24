Wells Fargo Upgrades Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE)

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.54% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Hawaiian Electric Industries is $12.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 9.54% from its latest reported closing price of $11.64 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hawaiian Electric Industries is 3,844MM, an increase of 5.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hawaiian Electric Industries. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HE is 0.06%, an increase of 9.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.61% to 75,384K shares. The put/call ratio of HE is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 6,693K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,380K shares , representing an increase of 34.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HE by 56.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,430K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,431K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HE by 27.63% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,804K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,791K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HE by 26.49% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,540K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,708K shares , representing an increase of 32.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HE by 12.92% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2,507K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,953K shares , representing an increase of 22.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HE by 29.32% over the last quarter.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is the largest supplier of electricity in the state of Hawaii, supplying power to 95% of Hawaiis population through its electric utilities: Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc., Hawaii Electric Light Company, Inc. and Maui Electric Company, Limited.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.