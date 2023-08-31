Wells Fargo Upgrades Guidewire Software (GWRE)

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) from Underweight to Equal-Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.36% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Guidewire Software is 86.62. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.36% from its latest reported closing price of 83.80.

The projected annual revenue for Guidewire Software is 909MM, an increase of 3.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 702 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guidewire Software. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWRE is 0.44%, a decrease of 7.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.78% to 99,035K shares. The put/call ratio of GWRE is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 6,202K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,106K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWRE by 13.13% over the last quarter.

Stockbridge Partners holds 4,706K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,461K shares, representing an increase of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWRE by 13.89% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 2,939K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,025K shares, representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWRE by 14.51% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,933K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,577K shares, representing an increase of 12.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWRE by 2.63% over the last quarter.

Route One Investment Company holds 2,866K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,796K shares, representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWRE by 9.71% over the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. Guidewire combines digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire. As a partner to its customers, Guidewire continually evolves to enable their success. With 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry, its marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

