Wells Fargo Upgrades Gray Media (GTN)

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.34% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gray Media is $5.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 57.34% from its latest reported closing price of $3.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gray Media is 3,555MM, a decrease of 2.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gray Media. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 7.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTN is 0.05%, an increase of 23.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.28% to 78,062K shares. The put/call ratio of GTN is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Management holds 5,763K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,408K shares , representing an increase of 6.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTN by 36.78% over the last quarter.

Retirement Systems of Alabama holds 4,127K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Miller Value Partners holds 3,384K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,458K shares , representing an increase of 56.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTN by 3.20% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,725K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,285K shares , representing an increase of 16.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTN by 82.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,575K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gray Television Background Information



Gray Television is a television broadcast company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States ("U.S."). Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 94 television markets that collectively reach approximately 24% of U.S. television households. During 2020, Gray's stations were ranked first in 70 markets, and ranked first and/or second in 86 markets, as calculated by Comscore's audience measurement service. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content, and is the majority owner of Swirl Films.

