Wells Fargo Upgrades Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

Fintel reports that on January 7, 2026, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Golub Capital BDC (NasdaqGS:GBDC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.43% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Golub Capital BDC is $15.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 11.43% from its latest reported closing price of $13.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Golub Capital BDC is 703MM, a decrease of 19.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Golub Capital BDC. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBDC is 0.28%, an increase of 11.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.89% to 116,436K shares. The put/call ratio of GBDC is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Strs Ohio holds 16,238K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,788K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBDC by 5.63% over the last quarter.

CI Private Wealth holds 6,087K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,530K shares , representing an increase of 74.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBDC by 340.28% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 4,844K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,442K shares , representing an increase of 8.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBDC by 16.36% over the last quarter.

Allen Investment Management holds 4,173K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,239K shares , representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBDC by 6.27% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 3,913K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,005K shares , representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBDC by 9.89% over the last quarter.

