Wells Fargo Upgrades Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.92% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Goldman Sachs BDC is $15.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 12.92% from its latest reported closing price of $13.70 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Goldman Sachs BDC is 383MM, a decrease of 16.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goldman Sachs BDC. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSBD is 0.25%, an increase of 1.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.98% to 36,344K shares. The put/call ratio of GSBD is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 6,511K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,451K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,038K shares , representing an increase of 16.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSBD by 2.51% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 2,109K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,055K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSBD by 10.01% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 1,012K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares , representing a decrease of 12.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSBD by 14.63% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 874K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 848K shares , representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSBD by 51.17% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs BDC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies, primarily in the US.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.