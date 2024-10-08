Wells Fargo Upgrades Gilead Sciences (BIT:1GILD)

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Gilead Sciences (BIT:1GILD) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.88% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Gilead Sciences is €75.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of €62.05 to a high of €112.07. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.88% from its latest reported closing price of €77.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gilead Sciences is 28,224MM, an increase of 1.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,822 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gilead Sciences. This is an decrease of 76 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1GILD is 0.39%, an increase of 2.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.92% to 1,261,426K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 76,250K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,497K shares , representing a decrease of 10.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GILD by 16.72% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 60,428K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,246K shares , representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GILD by 10.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,368K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,174K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GILD by 8.46% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 33,122K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,167K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GILD by 3.23% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,976K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,400K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GILD by 9.71% over the last quarter.

