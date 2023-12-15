Wells Fargo Upgrades General Electric (GE)

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2023, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for General Electric (NYSE:GE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.34% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for General Electric is 130.25. The forecasts range from a low of 85.04 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7.34% from its latest reported closing price of 121.35.

The projected annual revenue for General Electric is 81,908MM, a decrease of 2.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2610 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Electric. This is an increase of 134 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GE is 0.42%, an increase of 9.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 984,282K shares. The put/call ratio of GE is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 84,153K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,560K shares, representing a decrease of 9.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GE by 5.98% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 53,935K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,262K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GE by 5.20% over the last quarter.

TCI Fund Management holds 41,650K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 37,554K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,693K shares, representing a decrease of 11.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GE by 4.67% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 37,121K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,104K shares, representing a decrease of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GE by 1.23% over the last quarter.

General Electric Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The General Electric Company (GE) is an American multinational company. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry. Today, GE is best known for its work in the Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation and Healthcare industries.

