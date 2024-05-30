Wells Fargo Upgrades FS KKR Capital (FSK)

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.44% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for FS KKR Capital is 21.02. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 4.44% from its latest reported closing price of 20.13.

The projected annual revenue for FS KKR Capital is 1,748MM, a decrease of 3.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in FS KKR Capital. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSK is 0.35%, an increase of 9.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.84% to 90,247K shares. The put/call ratio of FSK is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 6,604K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,205K shares , representing an increase of 21.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 0.65% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 5,671K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,815K shares , representing an increase of 15.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 2.07% over the last quarter.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 4,740K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,296K shares , representing a decrease of 159.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 68.11% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 4,332K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,190K shares , representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 10.46% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 3,293K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,113K shares , representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 10.46% over the last quarter.

FS KKR Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FS/KKR Advisor, LLC is a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit that serves as the investment adviser to BDCs with approximately $16 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020.

