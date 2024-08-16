Wells Fargo Upgrades Fox (FOXA)

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Fox (NasdaqGS:FOXA) from Underweight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.78% Downside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Fox is $38.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.78% from its latest reported closing price of $39.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fox is 16,209MM, an increase of 15.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,175 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fox. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOXA is 0.15%, an increase of 0.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.50% to 296,124K shares. The put/call ratio of FOXA is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 28,594K shares representing 12.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,885K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 12.57% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 22,503K shares representing 10.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 18,496K shares representing 8.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,899K shares , representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 26.43% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 8,578K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,096K shares , representing an increase of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 23.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,954K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,930K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 3.63% over the last quarter.

Fox Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content through its iconic domestic brands including: FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of its footprint allows them to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes its strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives.

