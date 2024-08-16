Wells Fargo Upgrades Fox (FOX)

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Fox (NasdaqGS:FOX) from Underweight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.30% Downside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Fox is $36.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.38 to a high of $60.86. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.30% from its latest reported closing price of $36.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fox is 16,209MM, an increase of 15.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 825 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fox. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOX is 0.12%, an increase of 8.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.65% to 150,173K shares. The put/call ratio of FOX is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 11,366K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,343K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOX by 15.98% over the last quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management holds 8,734K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,732K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOX by 16.77% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,493K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 6,306K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,196K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOX by 14.06% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 5,024K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,388K shares , representing an increase of 12.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOX by 42.59% over the last quarter.

Fox Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. They include the Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Television Stations, Fox News, Fox Business, the national operations of Fox Sports, and others.

