Wells Fargo Upgrades First BanCorp. (FBP)

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.42% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for First BanCorp. is $23.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 29.42% from its latest reported closing price of $18.39 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First BanCorp. is 916MM, an increase of 4.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 662 funds or institutions reporting positions in First BanCorp.. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBP is 0.19%, an increase of 15.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.67% to 197,965K shares. The put/call ratio of FBP is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,287K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,360K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 14.20% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 6,724K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,646K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 12.16% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 6,460K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,633K shares , representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 32.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,227K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,266K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 14.11% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 4,871K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,411K shares , representing an increase of 29.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 15.86% over the last quarter.

First Bancorp PR Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina. It operates as First Bank in North and South Carolina. The company has 94 branches in North Carolina, assets totaling $4.3 billion and deposits of $3.4 billion as of early 2017.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.