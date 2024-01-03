Wells Fargo Upgrades Expedia Group (EXPE)

Fintel reports that on January 2, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Expedia Group (NasdaqGS:EXPE) from Underweight to Equal-Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.68% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Expedia Group is 138.83. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.68% from its latest reported closing price of 148.76.

The projected annual revenue for Expedia Group is 14,263MM, an increase of 13.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expedia Group. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPE is 0.28%, a decrease of 8.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 150,397K shares. The put/call ratio of EXPE is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amundi holds 4,581K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,236K shares, representing an increase of 73.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 81.06% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 4,364K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,723K shares, representing a decrease of 8.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 8.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,289K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,448K shares, representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 5.69% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,612K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,339K shares, representing an increase of 7.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 86.73% over the last quarter.

Par Capital Management holds 3,450K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,400K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 2.70% over the last quarter.

Expedia Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Expedia Group helps knock down the barriers to travel, making it easier, more enjoyable, more attainable and more accessible. Company is here to bring the world within reach for customers and partners around the globe. Expedia leverages its platform and technology capabilities across an extensive portfolio of businesses and brands to orchestrate the movement of people and the delivery of travel experiences on both a local and global basis. Expedia family of travel brands includes: Brand Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, Egencia®, trivago®, HomeAway®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, Expedia Local Expert®, CarRentals.com™, Expedia® CruiseShipCenters®, Classic Vacations®, Traveldoo®, VacationRentals.com and SilverRail™.

