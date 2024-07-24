Wells Fargo Upgrades Equinix (LSE:0II4)

Fintel reports that on July 23, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Equinix (LSE:0II4) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.31% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Equinix is 925.67 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 678.06 GBX to a high of 1,071.55 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 16.31% from its latest reported closing price of 795.88 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Equinix is 9,059MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,180 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equinix. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0II4 is 0.86%, an increase of 2.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 102,267K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,734K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,779K shares , representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0II4 by 11.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,973K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,946K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0II4 by 5.69% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 2,732K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,591K shares , representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0II4 by 11.75% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,366K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,294K shares , representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0II4 by 6.81% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,267K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,353K shares , representing a decrease of 47.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0II4 by 37.45% over the last quarter.

