Wells Fargo Upgrades EQT (LSE:0IDU)

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for EQT (LSE:0IDU) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.26% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for EQT is 45.55 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 32.72 GBX to a high of 58.46 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 44.26% from its latest reported closing price of 31.58 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for EQT is 8,761MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,418 funds or institutions reporting positions in EQT. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IDU is 0.32%, an increase of 3.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.32% to 519,538K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 66,770K shares representing 11.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,877K shares , representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IDU by 0.23% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 53,452K shares representing 9.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,070K shares , representing an increase of 23.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IDU by 81.56% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 20,348K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,884K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IDU by 88.95% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 15,272K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,178K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IDU by 3.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,868K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,889K shares , representing an increase of 7.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IDU by 5.94% over the last quarter.

