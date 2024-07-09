Wells Fargo Upgrades EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.71% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for EnLink Midstream is $14.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 7.71% from its latest reported closing price of $13.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for EnLink Midstream is 11,730MM, an increase of 72.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in EnLink Midstream. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENLC is 0.59%, an increase of 4.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.75% to 314,827K shares. The put/call ratio of ENLC is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alps Advisors holds 43,085K shares representing 9.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,475K shares , representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENLC by 4.47% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 41,304K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,930K shares , representing a decrease of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLC by 18.42% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 24,106K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,571K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLC by 90.52% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 14,898K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,962K shares , representing a decrease of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLC by 5.05% over the last quarter.

Chickasaw Capital Management holds 14,602K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,842K shares , representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLC by 1.13% over the last quarter.

Enlink Midstream Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink's best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL capabilities. Its purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink's strong financial foundation and commitment to execution excellence drive competitive returns and value for its employees, customers, and investors.

