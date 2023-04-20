Wells Fargo Upgrades Emerson Electric (EMR)

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.97% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Emerson Electric is $103.62. The forecasts range from a low of $79.79 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.97% from its latest reported closing price of $86.37.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Emerson Electric is $15,208MM, a decrease of 23.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.12.

Emerson Electric Declares $0.52 Dividend

On February 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

At the current share price of $86.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.41%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.66%, the lowest has been 1.92%, and the highest has been 5.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.52 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 446.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 75.89% over the last quarter.

UXI - ProShares Ultra Industrials holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 24.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 21.87% over the last quarter.

GMLGX - GuideMark(R) Large Cap Core Fund Service Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 91.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 36.23% over the last quarter.

GRSPX - Greenspring Fund retail holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PGGM Investments holds 51K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing a decrease of 111.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 38.33% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2651 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emerson Electric. This is an increase of 93 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMR is 0.35%, an increase of 9.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 467,989K shares. The put/call ratio of EMR is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

Emerson Electric Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Emerson, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Its Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Its Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure.

See all Emerson Electric regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.