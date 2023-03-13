Wells Fargo Upgrades Eli Lilly (LLY)

On March 13, 2023, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.08% Upside

As of March 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eli Lilly is $387.73. The forecasts range from a low of $272.70 to a high of $466.20. The average price target represents an increase of 23.08% from its latest reported closing price of $315.02.

The projected annual revenue for Eli Lilly is $30,424MM, an increase of 6.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.24.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Lilly Endowment holds 102,949K shares representing 11.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103,774K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 52,036K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,040K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 28,188K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,025K shares, representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 4.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,996K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,511K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 6.47% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 25,892K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,017K shares, representing a decrease of 8.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 99.90% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4080 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eli Lilly And. This is an increase of 232 owner(s) or 6.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLY is 0.86%, a decrease of 2.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 888,950K shares. The put/call ratio of LLY is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

Lilly & Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lilly is a global health care leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. It was founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today it remains true to that mission in all its work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism.

