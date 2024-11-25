Wells Fargo upgrades Eastman to Overweight, says multiple should expand

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Sison upgraded Eastman Chemical (EMN) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $125, up from $110. The firm believes Eastman can continue to generate steady EPS growth in this difficult macro environment, with attractive mid-cycle EBITDA in a recovery. While the stock has outperformed in 2024, it trades a a 2025 EV/EBITDA multiple of roughly 8.5x, and with 13% EPS growth in 2025 year-over-year, a good balance sheet, and new product momentum, the firm believes its multiple should expand.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EMN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.