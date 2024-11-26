Wells Fargo Upgrades Eastman Chemical (LSE:0IF3)

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Eastman Chemical (LSE:0IF3) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.45% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Eastman Chemical is 117.55 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 106.64 GBX to a high of 137.25 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 10.45% from its latest reported closing price of 106.42 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eastman Chemical is 10,927MM, an increase of 16.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,390 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eastman Chemical. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 2.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IF3 is 0.16%, an increase of 5.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.99% to 123,560K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 8,536K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company.

Franklin Resources holds 6,932K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,937K shares , representing an increase of 28.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IF3 by 75.20% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,189K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,952K shares , representing an increase of 4.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IF3 by 13.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,711K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,675K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IF3 by 4.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,019K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,956K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IF3 by 5.47% over the last quarter.

